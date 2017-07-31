Breadner to distribute new Stoughton reefers

BRESLAU, ON – Breadner Trailer Sales has been named the exclusive dealer of Stoughton refrigerated trailers in Ontario and Quebec.

The Breslau, Ontario-based business has been selling Stoughton dry vans for almost 30 years.

Production of Stoughton’s new line of refrigerated trailers -– to be unveiled during the North American Commercial Vehicle Show in Atlanta, Georgia -- begins in the first quarter of 2018. Breadner offered early insights on design spec’s and was involved in testing prototypes.

“Breadner Trailer Sales brings decades of experience, capabilities and resources to help market our new line of refrigerated trailers in Eastern Canada,” said Stoughton Trailers senior vice president – sales and marketing, Jim Kachidurian, in a related press release.

“We look forward to the successful full production launch of the new line to expand our offering of Stoughton brand trailers,” added Bob Breadner, president of the company that bears his name.