Brinks Canada celebrates 90 years

MISSISSAUGA, ON. – Companies shipping secure goods in Canada have been relying on Brinks Canada since before the second World War.

The company celebrated its milestone anniversary of 90 years last week, saying they were happy to share the birthday with Canada’s 150th celebrations.

"We have a proud history in Canada since we first opened our doors in Montreal on July 21, 1927. Today, we are proud to celebrate our 90th anniversary with all Canadians as we celebrate our country's 150th birthday," said Chris Parks, president and general manager.

Since 1927 Brinks has expanded to 42 locations nation-wide, with more than 400 delivery vehicles in service. Parks credits the growth with a customer focused-approach.

"We've grown by listening to our customers and evolving our business to meet their needs. That's something we will continue to do for the next 90 years as we help companies implement innovative, efficient and cost-effective cash supply chain systems,” Parks said.