Bushing adaptor kits for Hendrickson

OTC’s new bushing adapter kits are now available for front and rear heavy-duty suspensions from Hendrickson.

The OTC 4250 front suspension bushing adapter kit helps remove and install Paccar Monoleaf, Navistar Monoleaf, and Volvo Monoleaf D-pin pivot bushings, while the 4245 rear suspension bushing adapter kit helps remove and install Primaax EX, Comfort Air, FCCC V Ride Pivot and D-Pin bushings.

The adapter kits include a custom plate, offering an exact fit with suspension pieces, and custom adapters to properly align the tool and reduce the chance of damage. And they’re used with existing OTC Hendrickson bushing sets.