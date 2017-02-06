Camilleri named assistant editor

TORONTO, ON – Today’s Trucking has appointed former fleet service writer Nicholas Camilleri to the role of assistant editor, the publication has announced.

Camilleri is a graduate of Humber College’s print and broadcast journalism program, which led to bylines in publications including the Brampton Guardian and the award-winning Convergence magazine. But most recently he supported maintenance departments at Canada Cartage and Muir’s Cartage.

“It is rare to find a trained journalist who has also been exposed to the trucking industry,” said John G. Smith, editor of Today’s Trucking. “By drawing on his shop-level experience, I’m confident that Nicholas’ articles will offer the level of context and insight that our readers have come to expect.”

Camilleri can be reached by email through nicholas@newcom.ca.