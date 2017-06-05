Canada Cartage buys flatbed division of Ottawa carrier

TORONTO—Canada Cartage has just acquired the flat-deck division of Ottawa-based Fred Guy Moving and Storage and they’ve also opened a new cross-dock terminal at 3220 Hawthorne Road in the nation’s capital.

This expansion will further grow Canada Cartage’s service in the region by providing more equipment and staff in Ottawa and along the 401 corridor including Carleton Place, Cornwall, Pembroke, Brockville, Kingston, Belleville, Cobourg, Bowmanville and Peterborough.

Canada Cartage has signed on all the former Fred Guy flat-bed drivers. Now Canada Cartage has 11 company-owned terminals and offers service from Vancouver to Quebec.

In its 103rd year of operation, Canada Cartage is the largest Canadian fleet specializing in outsourcing freight and is owned by the Providence, Rhode Island,-based Nautic Partners VI LP equity fund.