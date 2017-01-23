Canada Cartage helps homeless survive winter

TORONTO, ON--On January 21, Canada Cartage supported Project Winter Survival to help the homeless survive Canada's frigid winter. Over the years, Project Winter Survival--an Engage and Change initiative--has assembled, with the help of volunteers, almost 30,000 winter survival kits containing life-saving supplies. The winter survival kits are packed and distributed to over 150 social service agencies including the Red Cross, The Salvation Army, Covenant House, local shelters, and various outreach programs in the Greater Toronto Area who then distribute them directly to the homeless. "Canada Cartage once again offered their services to support this important initiative," says Jody Steinhauer, Founder of Engage and Change and the Project Winter Survival initiative. "Canada Cartage was critical to the success of this program and we are so thankful for their continued support." "We are happy to give back to the communities we serve", says Paul Hanson, Operations Manager at Canada Cartage. "This year, Canada Cartage picked up, delivered, and unloaded 3,000 sleeping bags and had trailers on-site to help Project Winter Survival with some much needed storage space. We are happy to do our part and believe that by participating in this program, we all win." Founded in 1914, Canada Cartage is the country's largest provider of outsourced fleet solutions, providing dedicated equipment and drivers to both small and large firms. Project Winter Survival is committed to helping those less fortunate endure the hardships of winter by providing such necessities for the needy as: sleeping bags, blankets, winter hats, toiletries, bottled water and healthy snacks, etc. Since its inception in 1999 and including this campaign, Project Winter Survival has relied solely on corporate and community donations to meet the growing demands of relief agencies and shelters across the GTA. For more information or to make a donation, visit www.engageandchange.org.