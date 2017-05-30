Canada Cartage wins Coca-Cola prize

TORONTO--Canada Cartage's efficiency and environmentalism were rewarded recently when Coca-Cola Refreshments Canada named the carrier the 2016 Transportation Short Haul Carrier of the year.

This is the fourth year in a row that the carrier has been recognized by the soft-drink giant. And in 2013 and 2014, Canada Cartage was the proud recipient of Coke's Canadian Carrier of the Year.

Canada Cartage President and CEO Jeff Lindsay says. "Canada Cartage is proud to accept this award from Coca-Cola Refreshments Canada. Providing the best and most efficient service to our customers is at the core of everything we do."

Now in its 103rd year of operation, Canada Cartage is the largest Canadian fleet specializing in outsourcing freight and is owned by the Providence, Rhode Island,-based Nautic Partners VI LP equity fund.