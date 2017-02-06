Canadian named to CVSA program director role

GREENBELT, MD--Canadian Kerri Wirachowsky is the new director of the roadside inspection program at the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA).

The CVSA is a Maryland-based nonprofit association comprised of commercial motor vehicle safety officials and industry representatives, most familiar to the trucking industry through the CVSA's annual roadside safety inspection blitzes.

Wirachowsky was employed by the Ontario Ministry of Transportation (MTO) from 1987 to 2016 and actively involved in the commercial motor vehicle enforcement program since 1990.

Most recently, she served as the head of enforcement program evaluation. Wirachowsky has extensive experience with commercial motor vehicle regulations, enforcement and processes, a proven comprehensive understanding of the transportation safety industry, sound knowledge of the government’s role, strategic direction and policy agendas, and a commitment to advancing CVSA’s mission, vision and goals.

“Kerri’s impressive professional background features relevant responsibilities, qualifications and experience that made her an appropriate fit and a natural choice to join the Alliance in this newly created position,” said CVSA Executive Director Collin Mooney. “In addition, drawing from her extensive knowledge of both Canadian and American regulations, we believe the Alliance will benefit from bolstered Canadian-American partnerships, enforcement consistency and uniformity across borders, and well established cross-country connections with Kerri as the director of roadside inspection program.”

Wirachowsky has also been a CVSA-certified North American Standard Level I Inspection instructor since 1996 and delivered in-service/refresher training to existing inspectors and educated and developed new CVSA trainers in Canada.