Canadian operations among Best Fleets Top 20

MARKHAM, ON – Five Canadian fleets have been recognized in the 2017 Best Fleets to Drive For competition run by CarriersEdge and the Truckload Carriers Association.

The Canadian fleets in this year’s list include Bison Transport of Winnipeg, Manitoba; Challenger Motor Freight of Cambridge, Ontario; Kriska Holdings of Prescott, Ontario; One For Freight of Milton, Ontario; and TransPro Freight Systems of Milton, Ontario.

"These companies represent the best of the best in truckload. As industry innovators, they bring fresh ideas that not only create a desirable workplace for employees, but also propel trucking to exciting new terrains," said John Lyboldt, Truckload Carriers Association president.

To be considered for the program, those with 10 trucks or more had to be nominated by one of its company drivers or owner-operators. CarriersEdge then interviewed Human Resources representatives and fleet executives about corporate direction, policies, and programs. The fleets were scored in categories including total compensation, health benefits, pension plans, professional development, and career advancement.

Driver feedback was then compared with management notes to develop the final scores.

The names of overall winners will be announced during the Truckload Carriers Association’s annual convention from March 26-29.