Canadian rates down, fuel surcharges up in November

TORONTO--Results published today by the Canadian General Freight Index (CGFI) indicate that the total cost of ground transportation for Canadian shippers decreased by 0.8% in November compared to October.

The Base Rate Index, which excludes the impact of Accessorial Charges assessed by carriers, decreased by 1.1% in November.

Average fuel surcharges increased. Fuel was 12.67% of base rates in November versus 12.10% in October.

“Total freight costs decreased in November,” said Doug Payne, President & COO, Nulogx, which calculates the CGFI. ”Cross-border LTL increased significantly, while the other sectors declined. Year over year, total domestic costs remained above last year’s level, and the total cross border costs are still well below last year’s costs,” continued Payne.