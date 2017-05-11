Canadian Solar invests in commercial transportation

GUELPH, ON – Canadian Solar has acquired a 10% interest in eNow, a U.S. business that specializes in solar energy management systems for commercial transportation.

The partnership leverages Canadian Solar’s expertise in developing and producing photovoltaic systems. Its module technology will interface with eNow’s power management system – delivering a solar-based energy management system that can help to reduce idling needs.

"While we have become one of the world leading solar energy solution providers with close to 20 GW module deployment since 2001, I still remember we started very small in 2001 when we provided a 3-watt solar power battery trickle charging system for cars,” said Shawn Qu, Canadian Solar’s chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “eNow's power management for the commercial transportation industry is a big step forward from Canadian Solar's first product. We see a great potential for the transportation industry. It will reduce transportation fuel costs while making a significant impact in cutting vehicle emissions."

“We see this investment and partnership as more proof of the viability of Energy-as-a-Service and the increasing demand for sustainable solutions in the commercial transportation industry,” said Jeff Flath, eNow’s founder and Chief Executive Officer.