Canadian to be chariman of KW parts council

KIRKLAND, WA -- Three Canadians have been named to Kenworth’s 2017 Parts Council -- and one will serve as chairman.

Jo Frost of Edmonton Kenworth in Leduc, Alberta, will serve in the lead role. Samuel Letendre of Kenworth Maska, La Presentation, Quebec, and Clayton Zuchotzki of GreatWest Kenworth - Calgary, Alberta, will serve with him.

Kenworth’s parts council includes parts directors and managers from more than 380 dealerships across the U.S. and Canada, to help enhance the business practices that support truck operators and fleets.