Ancra International’s new Logist-A-Panel combines captive beam decking and a shoring wall system, replacing a plywood or liner panel in a sheet-and-post trailer. The result can be used for shoring, strapping loads of all sizes. Add the company’s Lift-A-Deck 2 beam system to the slotted panels, and the inside of the trailer can be customized.

The Logist-A-Panel comes as a retrofit kit with preassembled logistics panels with Lift-A-Deck 2 track, beams, and accessories.