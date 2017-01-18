Cargo interior light switc

Peterson Manufacturing has introduced the 5600 Timer Box Switch, a new system for controlling interior cargo lights with push-button ease and timed convenience.

It's said to provide flexible, efficient switching of LED lights in a compact, easily installed unit. Built to handle the wide temperature swings of vans and service bodies as well as the cold temperatures of reefer trailers, the 5600 Series is available in both flush- and surface-mount versions.

The Timer Box is factory programmed to operate interior lights in 30-minute intervals with one touch of its sealed membrane button. Lights flash at each button push to confirm that the command was received. The button can be pushed up to four times, extending the lights-on period to a total uninterrupted time of two hours. Lights can be turned off at any time by simply pressing and holding the button.

Two minutes before the automatic shut-off, the system momentarily dims the lights as an alert. Operators can renew the 30-minute lights-on cycle at any time with a button push.

The new 5600 Series is designed to pair with Peterson’s 359 Series 'cove light' interior LED units. Its solid-state circuitry enables the 5600 to handle 10-amp maximum loads, enough to daisy-chain up to 12 359-3 cove lights, nearly 10,000 total system lumens.