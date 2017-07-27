Cargo thefts down in Q2

JERSEY CITY, NJ – The value of cargo thefts across the U.S. and Canada were down by nearly $18 million dollars in the second quarter of 2017, compared to the same period last year.

Cargonet recorded 296 incidents of cargo theft, trucking vehicle theft, fraud, and other types of theft totaling US $17.2 million, down from US $35.1 million in the second quarter of 2016 when 375 incidents were reported.

Four major cities are being reported as hotbeds of theft activity, with high rates of incidents in the areas of Los Angeles, Dallas, Memphis, and Philadelphia. Despite this, theft was down by more than 50% in both Texas and California.

Incidents of tractor thefts were down by 17%, with 110 tractors reported stolen. Trailer thefts posted similar numbers with 109 incidents reported, down 29% from 2016. Thefts of intermodal chassis and containers increased slightly from 21 to 25.

Thefts occurred most often in warehouses, where losses were down 54% over last year, followed by unsecured truck yards. Types of products stolen most often were food and beverage, followed by major appliances and other home goods like cleaning products and tools.

Although theft activity is down, caution is always recommended.