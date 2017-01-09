Carrier launches electronic weighing technology

TARRYTOWN, N.Y-- The trucking software experts at Carrier Logistics Inc., have teamed with the measuring and scale people at Rice Lake Weighing Systems to streamline measuring and weighing processes for carriers.

“Over a billion dollars a year are lost due to inaccurate weights,” said Ken Weinberg, vice president sales and co-founder of CLI, “so we have been taking the greatest care in meeting truckers’ need for the latest equipment to do this accurately, easily, and conveniently.”

The system is currently “live” at Custom Companies, a full-service transportation company and long-term CLI customer with major operations in Chicago and Los Angeles, which has begun using the system, Weinberg said.

“Trucking companies know that for reasons of safety, liability and revenue it is critical to invest in modern equipment to electronically capture freight dimensions and weight,” said Glenn Zalusky of Rice Lake.