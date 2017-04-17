Carrier Transicold acquires Westport APU

ATHENS, GA – Carrier Transicold has acquired selected IMPCO product lines including the ComfortPro Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) from Westport Fuel Systems – and will now lead related development, engineering and manufacturing.

“These product lines will enable Carrier Transicold to provide a superior line of APUs and battery comfort systems for trucks and APUs for locomotives,” said Tom Ondo, vice president and general manager, Carrier Transicold, Truck/Trailer/Rail Americas. “With this acquisition, we are expanding our offerings to include anti-idling technologies that contribute to greater operator comfort as well as reduced fuel consumption while meeting operational and sustainability goals.”

The acquisition is expected to be finalized in the next few weeks.