CarriersEdge focuses on distractions

CarriersEdge, which already offers a library of more than 70 online safety and compliance courses, has introduced a new program that focuses on distracted driving.

Using text, images, interactive tools, and real-world scenarios, the latest training material helps drivers understand the dangers of different distractions, as well as the strategies that help keep eyes on the road and hands on the wheel. Referenced regulations are drawn from the U.S. and Canada, at the state and provincial levels.

While many discussions about distracted driving focus on electronic devices, there are also the threats of everything from flying insects to emotional stress, the company adds. Any of them can lead to risky behaviors such as failing to stop at an intersection or speeding.

The U.S National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says about 10% of motor vehicle fatalities can be traced to distractions.