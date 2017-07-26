CarriersEdge habla espanol

CarriersEdge is bringing its online defensive driving course to a broader audience, with material now available in Spanish.

The two-hour course covers traffic, road and weather challenges, and includes refresher modules on a several other topics. And the material leverages animation, video demonstrations, real-world scenarios, and interactive content to reinforce concepts. Quizzes and tests offer immediate feedback on how well material is understood.

The National Hispanic Transportation Alliance notes that more than 3 million of the 7.5 million CDL holders in the U.S. are of Hispanic heritage, and there are more than 250,000 Hispanic-owned trucking companies in the U.S. Figures for Canada are unavailable.