CarriersEdge habla espanol
Posted: Jul 26, 2017 1:50 PM | Last Updated: Jul 26, 2017 1:50 PM
CarriersEdge is bringing its online defensive driving course to a broader audience, with material now available in Spanish.
The two-hour course covers traffic, road and weather challenges, and includes refresher modules on a several other topics. And the material leverages animation, video demonstrations, real-world scenarios, and interactive content to reinforce concepts. Quizzes and tests offer immediate feedback on how well material is understood.
The National Hispanic Transportation Alliance notes that more than 3 million of the 7.5 million CDL holders in the U.S. are of Hispanic heritage, and there are more than 250,000 Hispanic-owned trucking companies in the U.S. Figures for Canada are unavailable.
