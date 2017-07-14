Celadon names new chairman, CEO

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – Celadon Group has named Paul Svindland as Chief Executive Officer effective July 24, succeeding Paul Will who is retiring from that role and as board chairman.

Replacing Will in the chairman’s role is Michael Miller, the board’s lead independent director and chairman of its compensation committee.

The board has reportedly been working on a succession plan for more than a year.

“We believe Mr. Svindland is an excellent addition to our company -- especially in light of his extensive experience in helping drive operational and financial improvements at transportation companies,” Miller said.

Svindland is currently chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Farren International Holdings, a private equity firm for several trucking companies. He has held those roles since July, when the company merged with EZE Trucking Holdings, where he served as Chief Executive Officer since April 2014.

Svindland has also held executive roles at Pacer International, which was publicly traded before being acquired by XPO Logistics. He also co-led a global transportation and logistics practice at AlixPartners, and headed a global logistics practice at ICG Commerce, now part of Accenture.

Celadon provides long-haul, regional, local, dedicated, intermodal, temperature-controlled, flatbed, and expedited services across North America. It also owns Celadon Logistics Services, which provides freight brokerage services, freight management, and supply chain support including logistics, warehousing and distribution.