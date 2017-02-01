Chassis alignment

The Chief Chassis Liner Heavy-Duty Trucker is a pulling package designed to repair a wide range of heavy-duty vehicles.

It's built on a multiuse platform that can be customized to meet a shop's needs for less than the cost of a rail system, according to Chief.

The modular design of the Heavy-Duty Trucker allows for precise holding, pulling, and pushing anywhere around the bed, providing technicians with a wide variety of options to bring larger vehicle frames back into alignment. It's available with four, six, or eight 7-ft-tall cab towers, providing 360-degrees of pulling with 25 tons of pulling power, and two pulls per tower.

Laser-cut tie-downs are located in the inner and outer portion of the treadways, and there are center hold pockets for additional tie-downs and anchoring. A jacking beam allows for pushing up on frames.

Available in 32-, 40-ft, or custom bed lengths, the Chassis Liner Heavy Duty Trucker features a drive-on deck designed to provide good access to the vehicle being repaired. Removable drive-on ramps and non-skid treadways allow for easier loading of the vehicle being repaired. The bed is also plumbed for air in multiple locations to speed prep time.