Clad in plaid for your dad

TORONTO, ON – The Ontario Trucking Association was the top fundraiser among workplaces participating in Prostate Cancer Canada’s 2016 Wear Plaid for Dad campaign, and the Canadian Trucking Alliance is looking to build on that success -- and help fight a cancer that will affect one in eight men in their lifetime.

Member carriers and provincial associations are being urged to funnel donations to this year's campaign through a single portal on the Plaid for Dad website, found here. Organizations that have already established their own donation pages will still be calculated in the alliance’s total if they are a member.

Carriers are also encouraged to wrap tractors and trailers in Plaid for Dad graphics. Templates are available here, and can be requested through Marco.Beghetto@cantruck.ca.

The alliance will also be running a Spot the Plaid-Clad Truck contest on Twitter, asking the general public to tweet pictures and locations of the participating trucks.

The campaign runs until June 16.