Class 8 sales continue rebound: FTR

BLOOMINGTON, IN – North America’s Class 8 truck orders continue to improve, reaching 18,300 units in July – up 5% over the previous month and 79% above numbers seen a year ago.

It’s the second month in a row that sales have increased, FTR reports, adding the market remains stable and is moving in a positive direction. In the past 12 months, orders have reached 224,000 units.

“This is a great sign to see orders rising, even slightly, in mid-summer. This is the beginning of a positive trend that we expect to continue the rest of this year, right into 2018. The Class 8 market is starting to move upward and orders are forecasted to accelerate in the fall,” says Don Ake, FTR’s vice president – commercial vehicles. “Freight is on the upswing and industry capacity is tightening. The equipment markets, both Class 8 and trailers, are starting to respond to this environment.”