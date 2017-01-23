Class 8 sales off 19.7% through November

SOUTHFIELD, MI--New registrations of Class 8 commercial vehicles in the U.S. declined 19.7% through November 2016, based on the latest analysis by business information provider IHS Markit. The decline among Class 8 vehicles contributed significantly to an overall drop of 3.5% for the full commercial vehicle market, despite all other GVW categories achieving year-over-year (YOY) growth through November. Within Class 8, the decline was greatest in tractors, down 27.8%, with straight trucks improving 2.9% in the 11-month timeframe. “The market for commercial vehicles in GVWs 3-8 has performed in line with IHS Markit expectations during the 2016 calendar year,” said Gary Meteer, director, commercial vehicle solutions for IHS Markit. “The decline in GVW 8 new registrations by large (501+) fleets was first identified during the middle of the 2015 calendar year and the subsequent decline continued throughout the 2016 calendar year.

“These large fleets accounted for less than 40% of new GVW 8 registrations prior to the 2008 calendar year and reached a peak of over 50 percent during the 2011 calendar year,” Meteer said. “The recovery in GVW 8 new registrations will need renewed activity by these large fleets if the annual volume is to remain in the 225,000-250,000 unit range annually.”

From a brand leadership perspective, Ford remains the top-selling brand in the commercial vehicle market, with new registrations up 10% YOY for the timeframe as a result of its strong penetration in a few classes: GVW 3 (45.2% share), GVW 4 (60.5% share) and GVW 5 (67.9% share). In GVW 8, Freightliner remains the segment leader, with 34.4% share, followed by Kenworth (14.9% share) and Peterbilt (13.9% share).

When dissecting the data by U.S. region, some trends are clear. The West and Northeast U.S. (as defined by IHS Markit) achieved modest growth through November 2016, leading with 6.8% in the West and 6.1% in the Northeast. Conversely, the South and Central regions of the country experienced declines, with the South being 4.3% down year over year and the Central region of the country experiencing a 15% decline.

The IHS Markit analysis found that new commercial vehicle registrations among large fleets (those with 501+ units) were down 8.7% compared to the same 11-month time frame in 2015, yet the variances between growth and decline when looking at the various GVW classes are significant. A full view of the market changes by GVW among large fleets is as follows:

Weight Class YOY Change

(Jan.-Nov. 2015 vs. Jan.-Nov. 2016) GVW 3 +9.3 percent GVW 4 +37.6 percent GVW 5 +13.3 percent GVW 6 +16.1 percent GVW 7 -5.2 percent GVW 8 -26.5 percent Overall -8.7 percent

IHS Markit forecasts that 2017 will be a year of stabilization for the U.S. truck market, with the first quarter of the year still showing year-on-year lower sales figures. An increase in the key trucking markets is expected to occur in the second and particularly third quarter onwards. The aggregate Class 4-8 truck sales (excluding bus and motor home) should settle in the range of roughly 400,000 for the full year, virtually flat from 2016. Class 8 will likely give back an additional 10,000 sales from last year, while the Class 4-7 medium-duty sector is expected to show gains in most weight classes, thus offsetting the heavy-duty softness of early 2017.