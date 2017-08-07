Class D renewal requirements to tighten

TORONTO, ON -- Ontario is preparing to tighten the requirements to renew Class D licences, bringing medicals and knowledge and vision tests in line with other commercial classes, the Ontario Trucking Association reports. The changes would be effective July 1, 2018.

Formal notice is expected to be issued to licence holders by the end of August.

Class D licence holders up to 80 years old will now be subject to a Class D knowledge test and vision test every five years, when they renew their licences. Air brake knowledge tests for a Z endorsement will occur at the same time. Drivers 65 to 79 years old, with three demerit points or an at-fault collision on their record, will have to take a road test as well.

Medical reports will have to be submitted every five years for those under 46, three years for those 46-64, and annually for those 65 and older. Forms will be mailed to licence holders 90 days in advance of the due date.