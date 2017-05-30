CN, Teamsters reach tentative deal

MONTRÉAL, QC -- Canadian National and the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference (TCRC) have avoided the threat of a strike, reaching a tentative deal on the collective agreement.

Details of the agreement will not be released until union members have a chance to review the document.

"We would like to thank our members for their patience and incredible support throughout these difficult negotiations," said Roland Hackl, vice president of the TCRC and lead negotiator for the union.

Mike Cory, CN executive vice-president and chief operating officer, said: "CN is very pleased to have reached this settlement with TCRC-CTY without a service disruption. This new agreement reinforces CN's commitment to working together with our employees and their representatives to address workplace issues in a mutually beneficial manner."

The tentative agreement affects about 3,000 conductors, trainmen and yardmen.