Truck-Lite has added the 4-inch 44 Series stop/turn/tail and backup combination lamp to its current lineup. Performing the functions of two lamps in one unit, the new lamp is available in flange or grommet mounts. It also features a hard-wired connector for tight packaging applications, and 3-position LED 'Fit 'N Forget' AMP connectors that are compatible with existing connection points on the vehicle harness.

The new lamp meets or exceeds all FMVSS 108 requirements when properly installed, even on vehicles over 80 in. wide. The stop function offers the same appearance and performance that the market is accustomed to, and its distinct back-up feature provides a clear indication of the white reverse signal without impairing the effectiveness of the stop/turn/tail lamp when both are illuminated.

In addition to its variety of mounting options, the lamp fits into standard 4-inch round mounting holes, making retrofits convenient. Just one of the new lamps will satisfy FMVSS requirements for back-up function.

Truck-Lite's newest combination lamp can be ordered using the following custom part numbers: 44550R, 44551R, and 44556R.