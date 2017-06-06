Comic Morgan refuses to swear oath about his money

NEW JERSEY--A crash between a Wal-Mart truck and a limo that left actor James "Jimmy Mack" McNair dead and sent comedian Tracy Morgan to hospital led to a reported $90-million payout from Wal-Mart to Morgan. Now, Wal-Mart’s insurance company is contesting the payout and asking Morgan to swear under oath but he’s refusing to do so.

Several media outlets have reported that lawyers from Ohio Casualty Insurance want Morgan to sit for a seven-hour deposition to they can prove that he exaggerated his injuries to get the payout. Ohio Casualty says it has the right to investigate Morgan’s post-settlement purchases, including a $440,000 Lamborghini.

Morgan, and Mack and and two others were in a limo hit by a Wal-Mart tractor trailer on the New Jersey Turnpike.

The truck driver, Kevin Roper pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide and aggravated assault.

A judge will rule June 19 on whether Morgan can be made to take the oath and answer the insurance company's questions.