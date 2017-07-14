Conference goers pony up for Canada's sick kids

SANTA FE, CA--During the Heavy Duty Aftermarket Canada (HDAC) Annual Business Conference, Phillips Industries raised $18,427 in support of the conference’s primary charity, the SickKids Foundation. With the help and support of Phillips’ valued customers, they are happy to build upon the donations gathered at the conference’s live auction events, which are held every year. Heavy Duty Aftermarket Canada (HDAC) is the national trade association representing the Canadian heavy-duty aftermarket industry.



This is the 17th year that HDAC has organized an event with the goal of raising money for the SickKids Foundation, a charity long supported by HDAC. Established in 1972 in Canada, the SickKids Foundation raises funds on behalf of Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children. The foundation's fundraising is driven by the belief that improving the health and well-being of children is one of the most powerful ways to improve society.



“The Phillips’ charitable giving initiatives are an important part of the company philosophy, and we strongly support HDAC’s commitment to the SickKids Foundation,” mentioned Megan Vincent, marketing manager. “Phillips, along with all HDAC attendees, strives to donate as much as possible during this annual event.” Since 2014, Phillips Industries has donated more than $65,000 to the foundation.