Convoy and celebration of life to be held for Leonard Kane Sr.

SURREY, B.C. – Leonard Kane Sr., Founder of Len’s Transportation Group, has died.

Kane’s family reported the elder Kane, 84, passed away peacefully in his home July 16 after a brave battle with cancer.

Len’s Transportation and the Kane family are inviting those that knew him to participate in a Heavy Truck Funeral Convoy, followed by a celebration of life at the Sandman Signature Hotel, on July 29. The convoy will begin at 3 p.m. pst leaving from the Ranger Transport yard in Surrey, B.C.

Kane Sr., who got his start as a courier in the Vancouver area in the 1950’s with just a Harley Davison and a sidecar before graduating to a half-ton pickup, opened his lift truck delivery company in 1964.

A long-standing member of the British Columbia trucking community, Kane Sr. was known as an innovator and a self-taught auto body specialist who designed and built the first lift truck in the Len’s Transportation fleet before those doors opened more than 50 years ago.

Kane Sr.’s fleet grew with his reputation for being able to haul lift equipment and other heavy equipment in the Surrey area, and in 1978 his company acquired Ranger Transport Ltd. allowing them to begin operatations on both sides of the U.S.-Canada border.

More on Len’s Transportation Group, now run by Kane Sr.’s son, Leonard Kane Jr., can be read here.

Those interested in participating in the convoy and/or attending the celebration of life should RSVP to Leonard Kane Jr. by phone at 604-290-6743 or e-mail len@lenstg.com before July 28.