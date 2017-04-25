0 Comments
Cooper steer tire in Load Range H
Posted: Apr 25, 2017 12:12 PM | Last Updated: Apr 25, 2017 12:18 PM
Cooper Tire and Rubber’s Roadmaster RM180+(EM) SmartWay-verified steer tire is now available in Load Range H for 11R22.5 and 11R24.5 tire sizes.
The offering comes as heavier steer axles are becoming increasingly common, the company says.
Features include a highway tread pattern that was optimized to promote even wear. The tire is also made with a high-tensile, four-belt construction to support tread life, durability and retreadability, while also reducing rolling resistance.
Filed Under:tire • cooper tire and rubber • steer tire • Load Range H • Roadmaster