Cooper steer tire in Load Range H

Cooper Tire and Rubber’s Roadmaster RM180+(EM) SmartWay-verified steer tire is now available in Load Range H for 11R22.5 and 11R24.5 tire sizes.

The offering comes as heavier steer axles are becoming increasingly common, the company says.

Features include a highway tread pattern that was optimized to promote even wear. The tire is also made with a high-tensile, four-belt construction to support tread life, durability and retreadability, while also reducing rolling resistance.