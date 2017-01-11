Cops hunt for Oakville truck hijackers

OAKVILLE, ON--The Halton Regional Police are searching for three suspects after a truck robbery in Oakville on Tuesday. According to a police statement, at approximately 5:30 p.m., a lone male employee of a business on Cornwall Road was preparing a load of automotive parts to be transported to the Ford plant a short distance away on Canadian Road.

Police said a Kia Sedona minivan approached the truck driver and one suspect exited the vehicle demanding the driver enter the second trailer of his rig under threat of a firearm. The firearm was not witnessed but the driver complied.

Police then say the suspect drove the vehicle out of the parking lot and travelled northbound on Winston Churchill Boulevard. The driver, noticing a gap between the trailer doors attempted to signal other motorists, but observing this, two other suspects following in the Kia minivan signaled the suspect driving the truck who then pulled over and sealed the doors.

The thieves drove the truck with the driver locked in the trailer for approximately an hour, when police say the truck pulled into a parking lot at 2560 South Sheridan Way in Mississauga.

The driver was then ordered to lie on his stomach in another trailer where his hands and legs were bound. Police say the driver then overheard the suspects saying the load in the first trailer was of no use to them and subsequently fled the scene, leaving the truck, trailer and victim locked and tied up inside the second trailer.

The driver managed to free himself approximately 90 minutes later and got the attention of a passerby by banging on the doors and screaming for help. He was then freed from the trailer and police were contacted.

Investigators describe the suspects as three black males all wearing bandanas to conceal their identities. One of the suspects is described as clean shaven and all were of average height and build. The suspect vehicle is described as a red 2005 Kia Sedona minivan.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the Halton Regional Police Service Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4747 at ext. 2216 Tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS) or through the internet at www.haltoncrimestoppers.com or by texting "Tip201" with your message to 274637 (CRIMES)