Cost of ground transportation higher in May
Posted: Aug 2, 2017 6:46 PM | Last Updated: Aug 2, 2017 6:46 PM
TORONTO, ON – Nulogx’s Canadian General Freight Index (CGFI) is reporting the total cost of ground transportation for Canadian shippers has climbed.
Total freight costs 0.3% higher than April 2017, and 1.7% higher in May 2017 over the same time last year. The base rate index, which excludes the impact of accessorial charges assessed by carriers, increased by 0.3% over April’s results, as well.
Doug Payne, president & chief operating officer of Nulogx, said in May cross border LTL lead the increase, and domestic truckload costs increased marginally, while domestic LTL and transborder truckload saw a marginal decrease.
Average fuel Surcharges assessed by carriers also decreased in May by .12% over April.
