Country singer goes postal on Trans-Canada

REGINA--Country music star Dean Brody, while on tour, unveiled a stamp Tuesday that celebrates the Trans-Canada Highway, the 8,000-km key economic artery for Canadian business.

Brody, winner of multiple Juno Awards and more than a dozen Canadian Country Music Awards, took a few hours away from his cross-country arena tour--which is largely following the Trans-Canada--to unveil the stamp at the home of Brandt Group of Companies, located alongside the iconic highway.

Headquartered in Regina with operations across the country, Brandt is an international heavy-duty-equipment dealdership that depends heavily on the Trans-Canada for its business. Brandt employs nearly 2,000 people across Canada and the U.S., servicing markets in over 20 countries and six continents.

The Trans-Canada Highway stamp is the fifth of 10 stamps being issued by Canada Post to celebrate Canada 150. The stamps mark unforgettable moments in Canada since our country’s centennial in 1967.

The Trans-Canada is one of the longest national road systems on the planets. Construction started in 1950 and the highway officially opened in 1962 – but it was not completed until 1971.

Each stamp in the set has been unveiled by a distinguished Canadian individual or group related to the moment being celebrated.

The stamp celebrating Expo 67 was unveiled in Montréal by Habitat 67 architect Moshe Safdie on April 27, while the stamp honoring the Constitution and the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms was unveiled on Parliament Hill on May 3. The third stamp, which pays tribute to the Canadarm and Canadian innovation, was unveiled by Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen at a recorded event at a Toronto school and released online May 4. The fourth stamp, commemorating the 2005 passage of the Civil Marriage Act – which made marriage equality the law in Canada--was unveiled in Toronto on May 9 in partnership with The 519, an organization that supports the LGBTQ community. The next stamp in the Canada 150 set will be unveiled in St. John’s on May 25.

The remaining stamps will be revealed individually at cities across the country, the last of them on June 1.