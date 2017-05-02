Crevier Group acquires 33 Gaz-O-Bar service stations

MONTREAL, QC – A subsidiary of Crevier Group has acquired the Gaz-O-Bar service station network in Eastern Quebec, strengthening its position in the Lower St. Lawrence and Gaspe regions of Quebec.

Thirty-three service stations are involved in the deal.

Gaz-O-Bar’s retail segment includes card-based supply sites (trucks) and corporate and affiliated sites. It will continue to oversee service station convenience stores in Trois-Pistoles, Rivière-du-Loup, Dégelis, Rimouski, Pointe-au-Père, Matane and Mont-Saint-Hilaire, and other commercial activities, including the distribution of heating oil and transportation of petroleum products.

An analysis in the next few months will determine which sites will be branded to Cravier, and which will retain the Gaz-O-Bar brand.