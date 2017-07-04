Crevier Group expands in Southwest Ontario

MONTREAL -- Already well-established in Ontario, Crevier Group, a third-generation family business and leading Canadian distributor of fuel and lubricants, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Trademark Oil by one of its Ontario subsidiaries, Case ‘N Drum Oil

Trademark Oil, distributor of lubricants and lubrication equipment, is headquartered in Windsor, ON, and serves Southwestern Ontario and Windsor Essex County.

“We are delighted to welcome Trademark Oil, a well-established company in Southwest Ontario, to our big family,´says Jean-François Crevier, President of Crevier Group. "Ontario is undoubtedly the largest lubricant market in Canada and is also the main market for Crevier Group, which aims to maintain its growth from coast to coast through acquisition of other distributors."

“In recent years, Crevier Group has established itself as a major player in our industry in Ontario and elsewhere in Canada. Their reputation and entrepreneurial culture, which is close to our values, is what led to this deal,” explains Rick Dawson, President of Trademark Oil. “There is no doubt that the future of the company and our customers is in good hands!”

This is the third transaction of this year for Crevier Group, which is positioning itself as a serious buyer in the industry. “This transaction is the logical continuation of our Canada-wide growth plan, launched in 2012. We are always looking for high-performing companies, with a loyal customer base like Trademark Oil to expand our business across Canada and enhance the services offered to our customers,” says Mr. Crevier. Since last April, LPS Kenbec, a lubricant company, as well as Gaz-O-Bar, a service station network, have joined the family business.

Founded in 1945 by Émile Crevier, the company began by primarily retailing heating oil. Today, Crevier Group distributes oil to 230 service stations in Canada. The company distributes petroleum products for commercial customers through its wholesale and aviation fuel divisions. Crevier Group also distributes lubricating products such as oils, greases, fluids, and related products, including windshield washer fluid. Past acquisitions have allowed the company to distribute its lubricant products to more than 3,200 customers, in seven provinces, from coast to coast.