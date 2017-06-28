Cross-border team helps food carriers comply

HALIFAX, N.S.—The Nova Scotia-based food-hauling experts at Iron Apple have partnered with Birmingham, AL-based TransComply, manager of the Uniform Food Safety Transportation Protocol (UFSTP) program, to help carriers comply with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Sanitary Transportation of Human and Animal Food (STF) rule and promote that compliance to the shipping community.

Many shippers and brokers are insisting that all carriers regardless of size provide evidence that they comply with minimum standards.

FDA's STF rule is one of several major regulations stemming from the Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA). Carriers with more than $27.5 million in annual revenue were required to comply as of April 6, and all other carriers with more than $500,000 in revenue must comply by April 6, 2018.

Under the companies' agreement, TransComply and Iron Apple will consult on the development of complementary services to carriers and brokers that transport perishable food regulated by FSMA.

In addition, the UFSTP program will inform program applicants and prospects regarding Iron Apple's solutions to help carriers comply with the various requirements of the FDA rule related to training; record keeping; equipment and operational management; trailer cleanliness; and temperature control. Iron Apple also offers a third-party verification and audit solution for carriers.

Likewise, Iron Apple will inform and promote the benefits of participating in the UFSTP program, a privately managed registry of carriers that have committed contractually to comply with the applicable requirements of the FDA rule. The UFSTP program's primary goal is to ensure that compliant carriers of all sizes are recognized by shippers and brokers for embracing best practices in the safe handling of perishable food.

"We are impressed with Iron Apple's expertise in food safety practices specific to transportation and view the company's training and compliance offerings as sound options for UFSTP applicants if they need help implementing the various requirements of the FDA rule and the UFSTP," says Avery Vise, President of TransComply.

"We are very much looking forward to working with TransComply, the cooperation between the services offered is aimed directly at motor carriers and brokers," says Hugh Latimer, COO of Iron Apple International. "This shared partnership will really help provide an overall solution for both carriers and brokers, especially the companies who previously have not been required to have their own food safety standards in place."

The Iron Apple certified food safety solution is aimed at motor carriers and brokers who are responsible for transporting food throughout North America. Providing all procedures, policies, forms, employee training, workflow and documents needed for the company to meet regulatory requirements. A yearly review by a third-party auditing partner is completed to ensure all areas of the solution are being followed properly throughout the company. Carriers and brokers receive all materials needed to comply, reducing personal risk and increasing brand confidence.

Launched in December, the UFSTP program is being used by numerous brokers and shippers to vet carriers for perishable food loads in the spot market. Participating carriers execute the UFSTP agreement, which can be incorporated into contracts and load confirmations by reference. TransComply also continually monitors cargo and bodily injury/property damage insurance coverage and the status of Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration authority. Currently, more than 350 carriers have completed all UFSTP requirements and are listed as verified carriers at www.ufstp.com/verify