CTA: Cross-border freight up 10% over last year

OTTAWA--The Canadian Trucking Alliance (CTA) reports that the value of U.S.-Canada freight flows increased by 10.4% to $51.2 billion between March 2016 and March 2017 as the value of freight on all five major modes increased from a year earlier.

The value of freight carried on pipeline increased by 87.3%, vessel by 42.9%, air by 8.4%, rail by 5.1%, and truck by 3.9%, the CTA said.

The top commodity category transported between the U.S. and Canada was vehicles and parts, of which $5.6 billion, or 58%, moved by truck and $3.8 billion, or 39.5%, moved by rail.

Trucks carried 58.5% of the value of the freight to and from Canada. Rail carried 16.2% followed by pipeline, 11.0%; air, 4.8%; and vessel, 2.9%. The surface transportation modes of truck, rail and pipeline carried 85.6% of the value of total U.S.-Canada freight flows.

Overall, the value of freight moved between the U.S. and both of its NAFTA neighbours spiked by 10.9% — totaled $100.3 billion, the first time since October 2014 it has exceeded the $100 billion level.

The rise is the fifth consecutive month in which the year-over-year value of U.S.-NAFTA freight increased from the same month of the previous year. It is also the first double digit year-over-year percentage increase in 33 months. said the CTA.