CTA: Tell Feds green trucking includes excise tax rebate

OTTAWA--The federal government wants to cancel truck and fleet operators’ ability to apply for refunds for diesel tax used to generate electricity from temperature-controlled trailers; power take-off units; and auxiliary power units (APUs)/in-cab heaters and the Canadian Trucking Alliance (CTA) thinks you should let Ottawa know how you feel about this. (If you disagree, that is.)

According to a statement from the CTA, these technologies are vital to the operation of your businesses and the customers you serve and greatly assist your industry in meeting mandated GHG emission reduction targets.

The CTA has produced a survey that will take, it says, about two minutes of your time to fill out. Just click here and fill out the web form to automatically forward to let MPs in English or French. The petition explains how this policy affects you and calls on the government to reverse course in the upcoming 2017 budget by restoring the excise tax refunds used to operate this vital equipment, while also urging for modified CCA rates to incentivize more green trucks.