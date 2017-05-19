CTA will speak up for truckers in NAFTA discussions

OTTAWA--On Thursday, U.S. President Donald Trump officially launched his bid to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). Later the same day, the Canadian Trucking Alliance (CTA) reminded its members that, throughout the process, the CTA will be looking after the best interests of the trucking industry.

The CTA also states that discussions critical to the interests of many CTA members will likely be on the table by the end of August.

“Today’s announcement doesn’t come as a surprise,” said Laskowski. “The Government of Canada, CTA and other trade associations have all been preparing for this moment.

“This fall, all links of the Canadian supply chain need to band together with government to ensure our economic prosperity is protected. We would also do well to seize this opportunity to address historical border/trade-related issues that will be brought to light in the NAFTA discussions.”