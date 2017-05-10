Cummins-approved additives

Cummins has for the first time endorsed two additives for diesel engines – Power Service's Diesel Kleen +Cetane Boost and Diesel Fuel Supplement +Cetane Boost.

The engine manufacturer found the additives help to solve fuel-related challenges such as poor lubricity, low cetane numbers, low-temperature operability issues, and injector deposits.

Diesel Kleen +Cetane Boost cleans dirty injectors, prevents injector sticking, smooths rough-running engines, and even improves fuel economy, Power Service says. Diesel Fuel Supplement +Cetane Boost, used in temperatures below -1 Celsius, is a winterizer that keeps fuel from gelling and fuel filters from plugging with ice and wax. When Ultra Low Sulfur Diesel waxes, fuel doesn’t flow properly, and water in the fuel can freeze on the faces of fuel filters.