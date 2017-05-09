Daimler promotes two executives

PORTLAND, OR -- Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA) has appointed Jeff Allen and Stefan Kurschner to its operating committee. Allen becomes senior vice president – production, quality and specialty vehicles on August 1. Kurschner will be the senior vice president for aftermarket business units effective July 1.

Allen is currently vice president - operations at Detroit Diesel Corporation in Redford, Michigan, and has led operations at Detroit’s Powertrain Headquarters in Michigan, and Detroit’s Axle Plant in Saltillo, Mexico. He was previously vice president – operations at Thomas Built Buses from 2004 to 2011, and began his career with Detroit Diesel in 1992.

He will now be based in Fort Mill, South Carolina, close to most of Daimler’s U.S. manufacturing operations.

Kurschner is president and CEO of Daimler Vehículos Comerciales Mexico, and over 25 years with Daimler has held management roles in Germany, Argentina, Brazil, Spain, the U.S. and Mexico. Daimler Trucks Mexico’s market share has grown dramatically under his watch, and in 2016 accounted for 36.2% of the country’s Class 8 sales.

He will oversee aftermarket roles including central service, parts sales and marketing, parts distribution, dealer operations, and remanufacturing.

Kurschner will be based at company headquarters in Portland, Oregon.