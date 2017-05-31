Daimler recalls almost 700 Cascadias and Western Star 5700s

PORTLAND, OR--Daimler is recalling 698 Cascadias and Western Star 5700s (model year 2017) because of a possible problem with the power-train-axle assembly. The recalled trucks are equipped with NFD rear tandem axles.

According to several media reports, a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) document says during the hardening process, the axle assembly output shaft could have been made brittle, resulting in the possible fracture of the shaft while the trucks are in use. Daimler adds that if the output shaft breaks while going down a grade, the compression braking would be ineffective.

Daimler will notify owners of the affected vehicles, and Detroit Axle dealers will replace the output shafts free of charge. The recall is expected to begin on July 9. For more information, owners of the trucks can contact Daimler customer service at 1-800-547-0712 with recall number FL-738. NHTSA’s recall ID is 17V-315.