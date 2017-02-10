BREAKING Daimler truck and bus chief resigns

STUTTGART, GERMANY -- Dr. Wolfgang Bernhard is stepping down as the head of Daimler Trucks and Buses a year before his contract expired, citing personal reasons.

Chief executive Dieter Zetsche will head the business unit until a successor is appointed.

"We regret this resolution, but we have a number of outstanding managers to succeed. We thank Wolfgang Bernhard for his committed work and respect his personal decision," stated Manfred Bischoff, chairman of the board of management and head of Mercedes-Benz Cars.

Bernhard was named head of Mercedes-Benz Vans in 2009 and was appointed to Daimler AG’s Board of Management in February 2010. Until March 2013 he was board of management member for production and procurement – Mercedes-Benz Cars and Mercedes-Benz Vans. In April 2013 he assumed responsibility for Daimler Trucks and Buses.