Daimler Trucks expands parts distribution system

PORTLAND, ORE--Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA) has announced the addition of two new parts distribution centers, one in in Grimes, Iowa, and the other in Whitestown, Indiana.

“Our customers drive the best product on the road and are deserving of the best service experience as well,” Jay A. Johnson, general manager, Supply Chain Network.

The new facilities will hold more than $15 million of inventory and over 20,000 parts.

The DTNA supply chain system has been architected to be anticipatory in nature, the company stated in a prepared press release. The opening of the Indianapolis facility and the start of construction on the Iowa facility further demonstrate the commitment of Daimler Trucks North America to providing an industry-leading service experience.

The goal is to have the part at the service location when the customer needs it. In the event that a part isn’t there, DTNA’s Dedicated Delivery and Variable Cut-Off processes will enable a part to be delivered to the service location as soon as the same day.

“Every minute counts during a service event. DTNA is not only investing in brick and mortar, but we are also investing in processes and tools to ensure that parts are in the right place, at the right time,” continued Johnson

The facility in Grimes will be completed January 2018, and the Whitestown location will be fully operational at the same time.