Dana unveils new e-commerce platform

LAS VEGAS, NV – Dana’s new e-commerce platform means Spicer and SVL driveline product information is just a click or search term away. The actual purchasing, however, remains in the hands of the company’s distributors.

Mark Wallace, executive vice president and president of the commercial vehicle aftermarket, called the website nothing less than “a platform for the future of our company.” It can be accessed through www.danaaftermarket.com, www.SpicerParts.com/Aftermarket, and www.SVLparts.com/Aftermarket.

Dana officials referred to many features being designed from a standpoint of “customer-centricity”. Visitors to the site can search for products in a Google-like search bar, or point and click through a series of menus. Searches can be conducted by part number, product type, product line, keyword, interchange part number, year, make, or vehicle model.

“Type in what you know, hit enter,” said Darryl Wray, senior manager – aftermarket, referring to the ease of use.

Each of the 67,000 active part numbers gets its own page including data such as engineering spec’s, line drawings, alternate views and exploded views. Individual items can be search in terms of year, make, model or even popularity.

From there, users in a shop can creating shopping lists or wish lists for individual projects, and submit RFQs to distributors who can offer details such as pricing and availability. Details about distributors include contact information and locations on a map.

“We listened a lot to our customers the last nine months,” said Peter Cirulis, vice president customer experience, strategy and product planning – global aftermarket, referring to the development process.

Distributors access tools of their own through a secure login, where they find details such as price and availability. There, they can order parts and determine how quickly they need to arrive. Emergency orders for carriers and driveshafts can even be inserted into production lines, offering a lead time as short as five days on parts.

Generated prices at this point are only available in U.S. dollars.

“Whether you are a professional service technician, automotive enthusiast, seasoned parts distributor, or a new-generation user, the search functionality of our new platform provides a convenient tool to identify quality replacement parts from Dana and our family of brands,” said Cirulis. “While we will continue to offer traditional, toll-free assistance for those who require additional support, we are confident that customers will appreciate the total self-service, one-stop-shop that our new platform offers.”