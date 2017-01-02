Daseke moves for NASDAQ ticker

HOUSTON, TX – Daseke, one of the largest providers of open-deck capacity in North America, is preparing to trade on the NASDAQ stock exchange with the support of a merger with Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp.

Hennessy is described as a “blank check” company, and plans to take a minority position in Daseke. Main Street Capital would exit its equity investment in Daseke after being repaid an existing debt investment.

The transaction is still subject to regulatory and stockholder approvals, but those involved in the merger believe it will be completed in the first quarter of this year.

Daseke has a fleet of more than 3,000 tractors and 6,000 flatbed and specialized trailers, providing truckload services, over-dimensional shipments, and full-service logistics.