Data-based roadside resume

The spring 2017 update of SambaSafety’s DriverMonitor driver risk management system will come with Vigillo’s driver safety, compliance and risk profile known as Roadside Resume.

Roadside Resume includes Vigillo’s CSA Scorecards and SambaSafety DriverMonitor as well as other public, telematics and third-party data. The CSA BASIC inspection, violation and accident data, and MVR licence status, expiration, monitored Status, medical certification expiration and endorsements, as well as citations, violations, actions, suspensions and revocations.