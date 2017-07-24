David Dickson named new Polaris VP operations

MISSISSAUGUA, ON – Polaris Transportation is welcoming a new vice president operations.

President Dave Cox announced earlier this month that David Dickson would be bumped up into the role from director of operations. Dickson will be in charge of strengthening processes and infrastructure to support Polaris’ long-term goals. Dickson has been with Polaris for two years.

Cox applauded Dickson’s vision and support over the last several months.

“With the recent passing of our President and my father Larry Cox, I have been very fortunate to have talented individuals like David Dickson on hand to take on additional responsibilities,” Cox said. “During his time here, David has brought many improvements to our LTL operations.”

Dickson will be based out of the Polaris office in Mississauga, Ontario.