David to take on logistic Goliaths

TECHUMSEH, ON. – David Kreidler has assumed the role of director of business development for CX North America Information Services Inc. The company is owned by U.K.-based Transport Exchange Group and produces--mostly for small and mid-size freight brokers--software designed to let them compete with much larger players. “It’s exciting to move to the tech side of the freight industry at such an important time," Kreidler says.

"There is definitely a David-versus-Goliath mentality out there, and it’s hard not to root for the underdog. Many qualified, highly respected small to mid-size brokers aren’t ready to back down yet and are looking for differentiators to remain competitive. There is no question that technology is the key to their ongoing survival.”

CX North America opened doors in a Canadian head office in January.

Kreidler, who will be working out of Chicago, brings to the position a well-developed understanding of issues surrounding freight transportation and logistics management developed by serving on the industry’s front lines for 20 years.

Previously, as vice president of operations at Trans Dynamics, Kreidler spearheaded the company’s growth from a firm with $5 million in annual revenue to one with over $20 million. After its sale to Savage Services, he served as managing director.

Earlier, at Twin Modal, he built a brokerage branch office from the ground up, eventually leading it to achieve revenues of $20 million per year, too. At American Backhaulers, Kreidler was part of the team that elevated the importance of carrier relationships and helped launch a computer system that set the industry standard for its time.